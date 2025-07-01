NHL Free Agent Tracker

A comprehensive list of NHL free agents and signings:
Editor's note: Some of these players may recently have signed with their respective teams; however, their contracts had not yet been filed with the League.
ANAHEIM DUCKS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Judd Caulfield, Calle Clang, Lukas Dostal, Drew Helleson, Mason McTavish, Jan Mysak.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Justin Bailey, Oscar Dansk, Robby Fabbri, Oliver Kylington, Brock McGinn, Carson Meyer.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Brett Leason, Josh Lopina, Isac Lundestrom.
BOSTON BRUINS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: John Farinacci.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Brandon Bussi, Cole Koepke, Vinni Lettieri, Tyler Pitlick, Riley Tufte, Parker Wotherspoon.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Drew Bavaro, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Daniil Misyul, Ian Mitchell, Jaxon Nelson, Oliver Wahlstrom.
BUFFALO SABRES
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Bowen Byram, Tyson Kozak, Ryan McLeod, Conor Timmins.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Kale Clague, Mason Jobst, James Reimer, Arttu Ruotsalainen, Felix Sandstrom.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Brett Murray, Lukas Rousek.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Jacob Bernard-Docker, Erik Brannstrom, Aleksandr Kisakov, Bennett MacArthur, Tyler Tullio.
CALGARY FLAMES
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Morgan Frost, Rory Kerins, Yan Kuznetsov, Sam Morton, Jeremie Poirier, Connor Zary.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Tyson Barrie, Martin Frk, Carl-Johan Lerby, Anthony Mantha, Kevin Rooney, Jarred Tinordi, Eetu Tuulola, Dan Vladar (signed: PHI).
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jonathan Aspirot.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Waltteri Ignatjew, Connor Murphy.
CAROLINA HURRICANES
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Skyler Brind'Amour, Domenick Fensore, Noel Gunler, Cayden Primeau, Ronan Seeley, Ryan Suzuki.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Brent Burns, Jesper Fast, Tyson Jost, Spencer Martin, Dmitry Orlov, Tarmo Reunanen, Jack Roslovic, Joakim Ryan, Jesper Sellgren, Riley Stillman, Dustin Tokarski.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Anttoni Honka, Yaniv Perets, Ty Smith.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Louis Crevier, Arvid Soderblom.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Andreas Athanasiou, Patrick Maroon, Alec Martinez, Zach Sanford, Brett Seney.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Cole Guttman.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Philipp Kurashev, Jalen Luypen, Aku Raty, Antti Saarela.
COLORADO AVALANCHE
Signed
Tynan, Ahcan each signs 1-year contract with Avalanche
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: None.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jack Ahcan (re-signed), Jonathan Drouin, Jere Innala, Erik Johnson, Joel Kiviranta, Ryan Lindgren (signed: SEA), Matthew Phillips, Tucker Poolman, Calle Rosen, T.J. Tynan (re-signed), Jimmy Vesey, Chris Wagner.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Adam Scheel.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): William Dufour, Jean-Luc Foudy, John Ludvig, Kevin Mandolese.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
Signed
Provorov signs 7-year contract with Blue Jackets
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Daemon Hunt, Mikael Pyyhtia, Dmitri Voronkov.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Justin Danforth, Christian Fischer, Dylan Gambrell, Jack Johnson, Luke Kunin, Sean Kuraly, Kevin Labanc, Joseph LaBate, Ivan Provorov (re-signed), Owen Sillinger, James van Riemsdyk.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Trey Fix-Wolansky.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Cole Clayton, Jordan Harris, Samuel Knazko.
DALLAS STARS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Antonio Stranges.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Colin Blackwell, Cody Ceci, Evgenii Dadonov, Mikael Granlund, Magnus Hellberg, Adam Mascherin, Brendan Smith.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Matej Blumel, Mathias Emilio Pettersen.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): None.
DETROIT RED WINGS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Elmer Soderblom, Eemil Viro.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jack Campbell, Tim Gettinger, Alex Lyon, Tyler Motte, Jeff Petry, Brogan Rafferty, Craig Smith, Joe Snively.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents, did not receive qualifying offers: Gage Alexander, Cross Hanas.
EDMONTON OILERS
Signed
Bouchard signs 4-year contract with Oilers
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Evan Bouchard (re-signed).
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Connor Brown, Drake Caggiula, Connor Carrick, Collin Delia, Travis Dermott, John Klingberg, Lane Pederson (signed: PHI), Corey Perry, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Ronnie Attard, Philip Kemp.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Jacob Perreault, Olivier Rodrigue, Cameron Wright.
FLORIDA PANTHERS
Signed
Marchand signs 6-year contract with Panthers
Nosek signs 1-year contract with Panthers
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Tobias Bjornfot, MacKenzie Entwistle, Oliver Okuliar, Wilmer Skoog.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Rasmus Asplund, Evan Cormier, Zac Dalpe, Kaapo Kahkonen, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Brad Marchand (re-signed), Jaycob Megna, Tomas Nosek (re-signed), Jesse Puljujarvi, Nate Schmidt, Nico Sturm, Vitek Vanecek.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Nathan Staios, Daniil Tarasov, Zachary Uens.
LOS ANGELES KINGS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: None.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Joseph Cecconi, Vladislav Gavrikov, Tanner Jeannot, Caleb Jones, Trevor Lewis, David Rittich (signed: NYI), Taylor Ward.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Samuel Fagemo, Reilly Walsh.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Cole Krygier, Jack Studnicka.
MINNESOTA WILD
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Michael Milne, Marco Rossi.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Travis Boyd, Justin Brazeau, Marc-Andre Fleury, Troy Grosenick, Jon Merrill, Gustav Nyquist, Chase Priskie, Devin Shore.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Cameron Crotty, Dylan Ferguson, Tyler Madden.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Graeme Clarke, Ryan O'Rourke, Adam Raska, Luke Toporowski.
MONTREAL CANADIENS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Jakub Dobes, Jayden Struble, William Trudeau.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Joel Armia, Alex Barre-Boulet, Christian Dvorak (signed: PHI), Brandon Gignac, Connor Hughes, Michael Pezzetta, David Savard.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Noel Hoefenmayer, Gustav Lindstrom, Xavier Simoneau.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Luke Evangelista.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Kieffer Bellows, Mark Friedman, Jakub Vrana.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Marc Del Gaizo, Grigori Denisenko, Jake Livingstone.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offers): Jordan Frasca, Ondrej Pavel, Luke Prokop, Jesse Ylonen.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Signed
Allen signs 5-year contract with Devils
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Cody Glass.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jake Allen (re-signed), Nathan Bastian, Dennis Cholowski, Tory Dello, Justin Dowling, Brian Dumoulin, Samuel Laberge, Curtis Lazar, Daniel Sprong, Tomas Tatar, Max Willman.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Nolan Foote, Santeri Hatakka, Isaac Poulter.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Adam Beckman, Marc Gatcomb, Emil Heineman, Simon Holmstrom, Travis Mitchell, Maxim Tsyplakov.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Tony DeAngelo (re-signed), Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton, Fredrik Karlstrom, Matt Martin, Mike Reilly.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jakub Skarek, Tyce Thompson.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Samuel Bolduc, Aidan Fulp, Scott Perunovich.
NEW YORK RANGERS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Brendan Brisson, Will Cuylle, Dylan Garand, K'Andre Miller.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Alex Belzile, Calvin de Haan, Louis Domingue, Ben Harpur, Riley Nash, Chad Ruhwedel.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Bo Groulx.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Lucas Edmonds, Zac Jones, Arthur Kaliyev, Jake Leschyshyn.
OTTAWA SENATORS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Xavier Bourgault, Maxence Guenette, Jan Jenik, Donovan Sebrango.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Vitaly Abramov, Nick Cousins, Jeremy Davies, Anton Forsberg, Adam Gaudette, Dennis Gilbert (signed: PHI), Travis Hamonic, Matthew Highmore, Hayden Hodgson.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Wyatt Bongiovanni, Angus Crookshank, Cole Reinhardt, Filip Roos.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Philippe Daoust, Jamieson Rees, Tristen Robins.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Signed
Vladar signs 2-year contract with Flyers
Dvorak signs 1-year contract with Flyers
Juulsen, Gilbert each signs 1-year contract with Flyers
Pederson signs 1-year contract with Flyers
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Cam York.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Louie Belpedio, Rhett Gardner, Ben Gleason, Cal Petersen, Givani Smith.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Olle Lycksell, Eetu Makiniemi.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Elliot Desnoyers, Jakob Pelletier, Zayde Wisdom.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Vasily Ponomarev.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Kasper Bjorkqvist, Nathan Clurman, Matt Grzelcyk, Marc Johnstone, Matt Nieto, Colton Poolman.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Mac Hollowell, Jimmy Huntington, Filip Kral, Mathias Laferriere.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Raivis Ansons, Emil Bemstrom, Connor Dewar, Taylor Gauthier, P.O Joseph, Philip Tomasino.
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents (RFAs): Thomas Bordeleau, Danil Gushchin, Jack Thompson.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs): Walker Duehr, Alexandar Georgiev, Jan Rutta, Scott Sabourin, Jimmy Schuldt, Colin White.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs): Pavol Regenda.
Unrestricted Free Agents, did not receive qualifying offers (UFAs): Carl Berglund, Nolan Burke, Brandon Coe, Noah Gregor, Klim Kostin, Nikolai Kovalenko, Georgi Romanov, Mitchell Russell.
SEATTLE KRAKEN
Signed
Lindgren signs 4-year contract with Kraken
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Ryker Evans, Kaapo Kakko, Tye Kartye.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Brandon Biro, Nikolas Brouillard, Michael Eyssimont, Maxime Lajoie, Gustav Olofsson, Ales Stezka.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Luke Henman.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): None.
ST. LOUIS BLUES
Signed
Bjugstad signs 2-year contract with Blues
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Nikita Alexandrov, Hunter Skinner, Vadim Zherenko.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Radek Faksa, Mackenzie MacEachern, Ryan Suter.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Corey Andonovski.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Tanner Dickinson, Anton Malmstrom.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Signed
Goncalves signs 2-year contract with Lightning
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: None.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Anthony Angello, Cam Atkinson, Logan Brown, Luke Glendening, Tobie Paquette-Bisson, Nick Perbix, Derrick Pouliot, Simon Ryfors, Matt Tomkins.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Gabriel Fortier.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Jaydon Dureau, Gage Goncalves (re-signed), Ryder Korczak.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Signed
Knies signs 6-year contract with Maple Leafs
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Dennis Hildeby, Roni Hirvonen, Matthew Knies (re-signed), Topi Niemela, Nicholas Robertson, William Villeneuve.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jani Hakanpaa, Steven Lorentz, Nicolas Mattinen, Dakota Mermis, Matt Murray, Alex Nylander, Max Pacioretty.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Nick Abruzzese, Alex Steeves.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Pontus Holmberg, Reese Johnson, Mikko Kokkonen, Cedric Pare.
UTAH MAMMOTH
Signed
Yamamoto signs 1-year contract with Mammoth
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Jack McBain.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Nick Bjugstad (signed: STL), Robert Bortuzzo, Michael Carcone, Cameron Hebig, Patrik Koch, Josef Korenar.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Travis Barron, Egor Sokolov, Sammy Walker.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Kailer Yamamoto (re-signed).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS
Signed
Boeser signs 7-year contract with Canucks
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Nikita Tolopilo, Jett Woo.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Brock Boeser (re-signed), Phillip Di Giuseppe, Noah Juulsen (signed: PHI), Pius Suter, Christian Wolanin.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Akito Hirose, Nate Smith.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Christian Felton, Ty Glover, Cole McWard, Tristen Nielsen.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Lukas Cormier, Alexander Holtz, Raphael Lavoie, Jonas Rondbjerg, Cole Schwindt.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Callahan Burke, Mason Geertsen, Robert Hagg, Dysin Mayo, Mason Morelli, Victor Olofsson, Tanner Pearson, Gage Quinney, Brandon Saad, Ilya Samsonov, Reilly Smith.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Isaiah Saville.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Hendrix Lapierre.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Nicklas Backstrom, Ethan Bear, Anthony Beauvillier, Henrik Borgstrom, Lars Eller, Alex Limoges, Andrew Mangiapane, T.J. Oshie, Luke Philp, Taylor Raddysh, Michael Sgarbossa, Hunter Shepard.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Riley Sutter.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Alexander Alexeyev, Pierrick Dube, Mitchell Gibson.
WINNIPEG JETS
Free Agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Morgan Barron, Tyrel Bauer, Parker Ford, Rasmus Kupari, Isaak Phillips, Dylan Samberg, Gabriel Vilardi.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Mason Appleton, Dylan Coghlan, Chris Driedger, Nikolaj Ehlers, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Brandon Tanev, Dominic Toninato.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Simon Lundmark, Mason Shaw.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (GROUP 2) ARE SUBJECT TO COMPENSATION AND RIGHT TO MATCH
These players have been tendered a qualifying offer by their respective Clubs and are subject to draft-choice compensation and right to match. The draft choice compensation scale is based on compensation offered by the new Club:
OFFER
COMPENSATION
$1,544,7424 or below
None
Over $1,544,7424 to $2,340,037
Third-round choice
Over $2,340,037 to $4,680,076
Second-round choice
Over $4,680,076 to $7,020,113
First-round and third-round choice
Over $7,020,113 to $9,360,153
First-round, second-round and third-round choice
Over $9,360,153 to $11,700,192
Two first-round choices, one second- and one third-round choice
Over $11,700,192
Four first-round choices