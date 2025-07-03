Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward MacKenzie Entwistle on Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward MacKenzie Entwistle on a two-year, two-way contract.

Entwistle, 25, skated in seven regular season games with Florida’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, in 2024-25, posting two points (1-1-2). He appeared in eight 2025 Calder Cup Playoff games with Charlotte, notching three points (2-1-3).

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound native of Georgetown, Ontario, has skated in 193 career NHL games, all with Chicago from 2020-21 to 2023-24, recording 35 points (15-20-35). He has also appeared in 87 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs (2019-20 to 2021-22) and Charlotte Checkers (2024-25), producing 41 points (16-25-41).

Prior to his professional career, Entwistle played in four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) between the Hamilton Bulldogs (2015-16 to 2018-19) and Guelph Storm (2018-19), logging 134 points (61-73-134) and 125 PIMs over 220 regular season games. He served as captain of Hamilton during the 2018-19 campaign and won back-to-back OHL titles with Hamilton (2017-18) and Guelph (2018-19).

On the international stage, Entwistle competed for Canada at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship and the 2019 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, leading Canada with four goals and seven points at the 2017 U18s.

Entwistle was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (69th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

