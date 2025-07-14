Sharks re-sign defenseman Jack Thompson to one-year, two-way contract 

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Jack Thompson to a one-year, two-way contract.

“Jack is a strong skater with two-way potential,” said Grier. “We look forward to his continued progression within the organization.”

Thompson, 23, split the 2024-25 campaign between the Sharks and Barracuda, tallying 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 31 NHL games. He tied for second among NHL rookie defensemen in goals, finished fourth among the group in points and was one of 11 rookie rearguards in the league to finish the year with six or more assists. He earned his first NHL point on Oct. 22 at Anaheim with an assist, scored his first career goal in the league on Nov. 5 vs. Columbus and recorded his first multi-point effort on Oct. 24 at Los Angeles with a pair of assists. In American Hockey League (AHL) action, Thompson skated in 27 regular season games, totaling 14 points (three goals, 11 assists), and competed in all six Calder Cup Playoff games with the Barracuda.

Thompson played primarily in the AHL in 2023-24, splitting the season between the Syracuse Crunch and San Jose Barracuda. He ranked second on Syracuse in both points (32) and assists (27) in 46 contests, leading team defensemen in both categories at the time he was acquired by San Jose. He went on to appear in 16 games with the Barracuda, logging nine points (one goal, eight assists). He also played in three NHL contests on the season, making his NHL debut on Jan. 6, 2024 with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston and skating for the Sharks on April 15 and 18 at Calgary and Edmonton, respectively.

Over his AHL career, Thompson has totaled 79 points (17 goals, 62 assists) in 161 games.

Prior to his professional career, Thompson played in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for three seasons, splitting his tenure in the league between the Sudbury Wolves and Soo Greyounds and scoring 105 points (40 goals, 65 assists) in 180 games. He served as captain for Sudbury in the 2021-22 season and led league defensemen in goals (21) en route to being named to the OHL Second All-Star Team.

Internationally, he represented Canada at the 2022 World Junior Championship, helping the team collect a Gold Medal after posting four points (one goal, three assists) in seven games.

The six-foot-one, 189-pound native of Courtice, Ontario was acquired by San Jose along with a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from Tampa Bay in exchange for Anthony Duclair and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on March 7, 2024. He was originally selected by the Lightning in the 2020 NHL Draft (third round, 93rd overall).