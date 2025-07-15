Byram signs 2-year, $12.5 million contract with Sabres

24-year-old defenseman had career-high 38 points last season, avoids salary arbitration hearing

Bowen Byram signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. It has an average annual value of $6.25 million.

The 24-year-old was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing that had been elected by Buffalo.

Byram had an NHL career-high 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) in 82 games last season, his first full season with the Sabres. He had been acquired by Buffalo in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche for forward Casey Mittelstadt on March 6, 2024.

Byram also led all Sabres players in blocked shots (117) last season and was second among their defensemen in time on ice (22:42).

Selected by the Avalanche with the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Byram has 110 points (33 goals, 77 assists) in 246 regular-season games with Colorado and Buffalo. He also has 12 assists in 27 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including nine assists in 20 games in 2022, when he helped the Avalanche win the Cup.

