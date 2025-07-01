Canes Sign Mike Reilly To One-Year Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Mike Reilly to a one-year contract. The deal will pay Reilly $1.1 million for the 2025-26 season.

“Mike is a veteran defenseman who is capable of stepping in and contributing on both ends of the ice,” said Tulsky. “He missed time with a health procedure last season, but returned to action in the spring and will be ready to go for training camp.”

Reilly, 31, registered two points (2a) in 18 games with the Islanders in 2024-25. He missed the majority of the 2024-25 season following a heart procedure on Nov. 19, 2024. The blueliner has totaled 18-106-124 in 418 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and New York Islanders. Reilly also posted 18 goals and 62 assists (80 points) in 139 career AHL games with Iowa Wild from 2015-18. The 6’2”, 191-pound defenseman was originally selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fourth-round, 98th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.

Prior to his professional career, Reilly played three seasons at the University of Minnesota, recording 89 points (18g, 71a) in 117 games from 2012-15. He earned the Big Ten Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award and a Hobey Baker nomination in 2015, posting 42 points (6g, 36a) in 39 games. The Chicago, Illinois native represented the United States at the 2015 IIHF World Championship, winning bronze, and the 2013 IIHF U20 World Championship, winning gold.