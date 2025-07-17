Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Tobias Bjornfot on a one-year, two-way contract.

Bjornfot, 24, skated in 14 games with the Panthers in 2024-25 as well as 50 games with Florida’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, recording 18 points (3-15-18). He also posted seven points (2-5-7) over 14 postseason games helping the Checkers reach the Calder Cup Final.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound blueliner has skated in 134 career NHL games between the Panthers (2023-24 and 2024-25), the Vegas Golden Knights (2023-24) and Los Angeles Kings (2019-20 to 2023-24), amassing 15 points (1-14-15). He has also compiled 49 points (14-35-49) across 159 AHL regular season games with the Checkers, the Henderson Silver Knights (2023-24) and Ontario Reign (2019-20 to 2020-21, 2022-23 to 2023-24).

Prior to his North American career, the Upplands Vasby, Sweden, native skated in two seasons (2018-19, 2020-21) with Djugardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League. On the international stage, Bjornfot won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship and earned bronze medals at the 2018 U18 WJC and at the 2020 U20 World Junior Championship.

Bjornfot was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

