Canes Sign Brind'Amour, Fensore To One-Year Contracts

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Skyler Brind’Amour and defenseman Domenick Fensore to one-year, two-way contracts. Brind’Amour will be paid $775,000 on the NHL level or $90,000 on the American Hockey League (AHL) level with a guarantee of at least $100,000. Fensore will be paid $775,000 on the NHL level or $70,000 on the American Hockey League (AHL) level with a guarantee of at least $100,000.

Brind’Amour, 25, made his NHL debut for the Hurricanes on April 16, and netted his first NHL goal against the Ottawa Senators in Carolina’s season finale on April 17. The Raleigh native totaled 24 points (16g, 7a) in 68 games this season with Chicago (AHL) to rank third on the club in goals and second in shorthanded goals (2). Brind’Amour played his first professional season with the Charlotte Checkers in 2024-25, and has totaled 32 points (19g, 13a) in 122 career AHL contests. Prior to that, he spent four seasons with Quinnipiac University from 2019-23, totaling 76 points (23g, 53a) with 84 penalty minutes and a plus-43 plus/minus rating in 145 career NCAA games. Brind’Amour helped the club win the NCAA Championship in 2022-23, and was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Best Defensive Forward and to the ECAC Third All-Star Team with 32 points (14g, 18a) in 41 games. The 6’2”, 195-pound forward was originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round, 177th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, and is the son of Hurricanes Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Fensore, 23, completed his second professional season in 2024-25, making his NHL debut for the Hurricanes on April 16 against Montreal, and appearing in two NHL games. On the AHL level, the Thornwood, N.Y., native registered 32 points (9g, 23a) in 67 games with the Wolves to rank second among club defensemen in goals, assists and points. He also led the team in shorthanded goals (3) and was first among team blueliners in power-play goals (4). Fensore has appeared in 106 career AHL games with Chicago, totaling 48 points (11g, 37a). He’s also appeared in nine ECHL games for the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL), registering 10 points (2g, 8a). Selected by Carolina in the third round, 90th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft, Fensore spent four seasons at Boston University prior to turning professional, tallying 85 points (19g, 66a) in 122 collegiate games. The 5’9”, 175-pound blueliner served as the Terriers’ captain in 2022-23, leading the team to a Hockey East regular-season title, a Hockey East tournament title, and the team’s first Frozen Four appearance since 2015.