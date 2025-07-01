Lightning sign defenseman Simon Lundmark to a two-year, two-way contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Simon Lundmark to a two-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Lundmark, 24, played in 66 games with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League last season, posting four goals and 14 points with 54 shots on goal. A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Lundmark has appeared in 254 career AHL games, all with Manitoba, and has recorded 16 goals and 62 points with three game-winning tallies. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound defenseman has also skated in five career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Moose.

Lundmark was originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the second round, 51st overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.