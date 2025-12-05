Malkin has 3 points, Penguins hold off Lightning

Malkin broke the 3-3 tie at 17:17 of the third with a one-timer from the low slot off a feed from Thomas Novak.

It appeared Nikita Kucherov of Tampa Bay had tied the 4-4 game with 55 seconds left in the third period with a one-timer from the right circle, but video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room determined that Brandon Hagel made a hand pass to start the scoring sequence.

Ville Koivunen and Ben Kindel scored for the Penguins (14-7-5), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games. Tristan Jarry made 37 saves.

Hagel scored twice and Kucherov had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (16-9-2), who came back from 3-0 deficit but lost their second straight. Jonas Johansson made 26 saves.

Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay to make it 3-1 at 18:46 of the second period. He beat Jarry on a chip in from the low slot with Darren Raddysh providing the set-up pass.

Hagel made it 3-2 on the power play at 1:17 of the third period. He scored on a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Jarry high on the stick side.

Hagel's second goal tied it 3-3 at 11:44 with a snap shot from the low slot after the puck deflected off of Nick Paul's skate to his stick in front of the net. The forward has 10 goals in his past seven games.

Koivunen gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:12 of the first period. He took a pass from Kris Letang and scored on a wrist shot from the high slot outside the left circle.

Malkin extended the Penguins lead to 2-0 at 7:53 of the second period when he got control of a loose puck on an errant pass by Hagel and beat Johansson on a breakaway.

Kindel made it 3-0 at 9:49 with a power-play goal off a redirection of a shot from Erik Karlsson.