The Sharks have signed Jimmy Huntington, Samuel Laberge, and Cole Clayton

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed three players to one-year, two-way contracts: Forwards Jimmy Huntington and Samuel Laberge and defenseman Cole Clayton.

Huntington, 26, missed the majority of the 2024–25 season due to injury but did appear in four games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, posting four points (one goal, three assists). The prior season, he helped the Hershey Bears win their second consecutive Calder Cup, skating in 67 regular-season games and recording 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) along with 39 penalty minutes. In the postseason, he notched 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and 12 PIM.

Over his six-year career, the undrafted forward has skated in 244 AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch, Milwaukee Admirals, Hershey Bears, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, registering 117 points (44 goals, 73 assists), 147 penalty minutes, and a plus-31 rating.

In addition to his AHL experience, the six-foot, 201-pound native of Laval, Quebec, has appeared in 17 ECHL games with the Orlando Solar Bears, tallying 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and six penalty minutes.

Before turning pro, Huntington played five seasons in the QMJHL with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Victoriaville Tigres, and Rimouski Océanic.

Laberge, 28, skated in 38 games this season with the Utica Comets, collecting four points (three goals, one assist) and 76 penalty minutes.

Over his eight-year professional career, the undrafted Châteauguay, Quebec, native has played in 290 AHL games with the Texas Stars and Utica Comets, recording 74 points (30 goals, 44 assists) and 426 penalty minutes. In 2023–24, he made his NHL debut, appearing in two games with the New Jersey Devils. In addition to his NHL and AHL experience, the six-foot-two, 205-pound forward has played in 64 ECHL games with the Idaho Steelheads, Allen Americans, and Adirondack Thunder.

Prior to turning pro, Laberge spent three seasons with Rimouski, winning a QMJHL championship in 2014–15. He served as the Oceanic’s captain in his final junior season (2016–17).

Clayton, 25, appeared in 63 games with the Cleveland Monsters in 2024–25, totaling 15 points (one goal, 14 assists), 37 penalty minutes, and a plus-five rating. He also played in six Calder Cup Playoff games.

Over his four-year pro career—all spent in Cleveland—the undrafted Strathmore, Alberta, native has skated in 224 AHL games, recording 61 points (12 goals, 49 assists) and 141 penalty minutes.

Before turning pro, the six-foot-two, 198-pound right-handed defenseman spent four seasons with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers. In 2020–21, he led all WHL defensemen in goals (9) and points (30).