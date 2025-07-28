Struble signs 2-year, $2.825 million contract with Canadiens

23-year-old defenseman had 13 points in 56 games last season, avoids arbitration

Struble

© Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jayden Struble signed a two-year, $2.825 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. It has an average annual value of $1.4125 million.

The 23-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, avoided a salary arbitration hearing.

Struble had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 56 games with Montreal last season, when he was plus-2 and averaged 14:57 of ice time. He was held without a point in two Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected in the second round (No. 46) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Struble has 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 112 NHL games.

Related Content

Samberg among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Aatos Koivu aiming to follow in father Saku’s footsteps with Canadiens

Beaulieu retires from NHL after 11 seasons

Canadiens add offensive punch to defense with Dobson acquisition

Latest News

Backstrom 'energized' to resume hockey career in native Sweden

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

Samberg among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Mammoth trade for Peterka in bid to take next step in playoff chase

Penguins hire Muse as coach, sign forwards Mantha, Brazeau

Committee approach key in 2026 Olympics, Sweden GM Boumedienne says

Color of Hockey: Reddick, Henderson soak up NHLCA guest coach program  

Kiviharju 'like one of the coaches' for Finland in World Junior Summer Showcase

Rheaume-Mullen out to 'stand on his own' with Sabres 

2025 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 1

Timmins signs 2-year, $4.4 million contract with Sabres

Schaefer, McKenna headline Canada roster at World Junior Summer Showcase

Kreider expected to help ‘very optimistic’ Ducks after trade from Rangers

Eiserman looks to help U.S. 3-peat at 2026 World Junior Championship

Aatos Koivu aiming to follow in father Saku’s footsteps with Canadiens

Zito takes Stanley Cup to mammal park in Florida Keys

Soderblom signs 2-year contract with Blackhawks, avoids arbitration hearing