Struble signs 2-year, $2.825 million contract with Canadiens

Jayden Struble signed a two-year, $2.825 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. It has an average annual value of $1.4125 million.

The 23-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, avoided a salary arbitration hearing.

Struble had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 56 games with Montreal last season, when he was plus-2 and averaged 14:57 of ice time. He was held without a point in two Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected in the second round (No. 46) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Struble has 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 112 NHL games.