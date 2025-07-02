Lightning sign forward Jakob Pelletier to a three-year contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Jakob Pelletier to a three-year contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Pelletier will be on a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season before the deal converts to a one-way contract for the remaining two years.

Pelletier, 24, split time between the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers last season, skating in a combined 49 games with the two clubs and recording seven goals and 19 points. He also appeared in 20 games with the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League, logging three goals and 19 points with a plus-7 rating.

A native of Quebec City, Pelletier made his NHL debut on January 21, 2023 against the Lightning before recording his first career point, a goal, on February 11, 2023 against the Buffalo Sabres. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has played in 86 career NHL games with Calgary and Philadelphia, registering 11 goals and 29 points with three game-winning tallies. He has also appeared in 139 career AHL contests with Calgary and the Stockton Heat, accruing 51 goals and 130 points with a plus-32 rating and 18 power-play goals. In 28 Calder Cup Playoff games, Pelletier has recorded nine goals and 20 points with 65 shots on goal. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2022 after notching 27 goals and 62 points in 66 games with Stockton in his debut season.

Prior to turning pro, Pelletier played junior hockey in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League for the Moncton Wildcats and Val-d’Or Foreurs. In 210 career QMJHL games, he registered 107 goals and 275 points with a plus-114 rating. He also saw action in 32 QMJHL playoff games, logging nine goals and 31 points with 14 penalty minutes. Pelletier served as captain for Moncton in 2019-20 before captaining Val-d'Or during the 2020-21 campaign and received multiple awards and honors during his junior career, including being named to the All-Rookie Team in 2018, winning the Frank J. Selke Trophy in 2020 and being named to the First All-Star Team in 2021.

Pelletier has also gained experience with Team Canada on the international stage. In 2019, he represented Canada at the IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship and collected two assists before playing in seven games at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship and winning the Silver Medal, recording three goals and seven points.

Pelletier was originally drafted by Calgary in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.