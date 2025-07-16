Blue Jackets sign D Dysin Mayo to one-year, two-way contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Mayo, 28, recorded four goals and eight assists for 12 points with 35 penalty minutes, 159 hits, 153 blocked shots and 83 shots on goal, while averaging 19:14 of ice time in 82 career NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes from 2021-23. He set single-season career highs and finished second among NHL rookies in blocked shots and fifth among rookie blueliners in hits with 4-8-12, 27 PIM, 133 blocked shots and 129 blocked shots in 67 outings in 2021-22. He was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth-round, 133rd overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.

The Victoria, British Columbia native has added 29-68-97 with 344 PIM and 529 shots on goal in 426 career AHL appearances with the Henderson Silver Knights, Tucson Roadrunners and Springfield Falcons since making his pro debut at the end of the 2015-16 campaign. He collected 13-31-44 with 165 PIM in 125 combined games over the last two AHL seasons with the Silver Knights. He set single-season AHL career highs in assists, points and games played (tied) in 2023-24 with 5-20-25 in 67 contests and career highs in goals and penalty minutes in 2024-25 with 8-11-19 and 86 PIM in 58 appearances.

The 6-0, 190-pound blueliner registered 28-106-134, 223 PIM and a cumulative +28 plus/minus rating in 248 career appearances with the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Oil Kings from 2012-16. He helped the Oil Kings win the WHL championship and Memorial Cup in 2014. He has also represented Canada at several international tournaments and won a silver medal with the country at the 2022 IIHF World Championships.

