Kaiser signs 2-year, $3.4 million contract with Blackhawks

Wyatt Kaiser signed a two-year, $3.4 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $1.7 million.

The 23-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent. He had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 57 games last season, his third in the NHL, and was third on the Blackhawks with 93 blocked shots.

Selected by Chicago in the third round (No. 81) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Kaiser has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 98 NHL games, all with the Blackhawks.