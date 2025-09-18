Kaiser signs 2-year, $3.4 million contract with Blackhawks

Defenseman was restricted free agent, had 8 points in 57 games last season

chi_kaiser_091725

© Luke Hales/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Wyatt Kaiser signed a two-year, $3.4 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $1.7 million.

The 23-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent. He had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 57 games last season, his third in the NHL, and was third on the Blackhawks with 93 blocked shots.

Selected by Chicago in the third round (No. 81) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Kaiser has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 98 NHL games, all with the Blackhawks.

Related Content

Knight signs 3-year, $17.5 million contract with Blackhawks

Nazar signs 7-year, $46.13 million contract with Blackhawks

Bedard learning to work smarter, 'chill out' entering 3rd season with Blackhawks

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Latest News

Backlund signs 2-year, $6.5 million contract with Flames

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Sullivan pumped for ‘new challenge,’ opportunity to build with Rangers

Mammoth open new state-of-the-art practice facility

Oilers confident McDavid will stay beyond this season

Ovechkin celebrates 40th birthday with family

NHL working on climate control for Stadium Series in Tampa

Landeskog healthy, 'really excited' for Avalanche training camp

Maple Leafs leadership group won't make excuses, takes responsibility for changes

NHL Status Report: Blackwood could miss start of season for Avalanche

Ingram not at Mammoth training camp, likely headed elsewhere

Paul has surgery, out until November for Lightning

Tkachuk likely out until December for Panthers with lower-body injury

Panthers can set foundation for 3rd straight Stanley Cup win at training camp

Top storylines to watch throughout NHL as training camps begin

Mailbag: Mammoth postseason chances; playoff format

McKenna addition giant step in growth of Penn State hockey program

Campbell meets comedian Glaser at Seattle show