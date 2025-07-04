Avalanche Sings Barre-Boulet

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed forward Alex Barre-Boulet to a one-year contract for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Barre-Boulet, 28, spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League but also saw action in two games with the Montreal Canadiens. He led the Rocket in scoring with 63 points (22g/41a) in 64 games, while also pacing the club in assists, power-play goals (8-tied) and shots (171). The Montmagny, Quebec, native went on to lead Laval in postseason scoring with 11 points (3g/8a) in 13 Calder Cup Playoff contests. Barre-Boulet was held off the scoresheet in his two NHL appearances.

Originally signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay on March 1, 2018, Barre-Boulet has appeared in 70 career NHL games for the Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken, notching 18 points (12g/6a). Sixty six of his 70 games have come in a Lightning sweater, where he also has 17 (12g/5a) of his 18 points. The left-shot forward made his NHL debut on Feb. 22, 2021 at Carolina and picked up his first goal on April 25, 2021 vs. Columbus.

Barre-Boulet has recorded 365 points (135g/230a) in 358 career AHL games for the Laval Rocket and Syracuse Crunch. He also has 33 points (9g/24a) in 35 Calder Cup Playoff outings. The 5-foot-10, 178-pound center won the Dudley "Red" Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL rookie of the year in 2018-19, was named to the AHL First All-Star Team in 2022-23 and the AHL Second All-Star Team in 2019-20, all with the Syracuse Crunch. He paced league rookies in goals (34) and points (68) in 74 games during the 2018-19 campaign, with his 34 goals tying for first among all AHL skaters. Barre-Boulet finished second in the entire AHL with 84 points (24g/60a) in 69 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

Prior to turning pro, Barre-Boulet played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Drummondville and Blainville-Boisbriand from 2014-18. During his final season of 2017-18, Barre-Boulet was named the CHL Player of the Year, won the Michel Briere Trophy as QMJHL player of the year and was named to the QMJHL First All-Star Team after leading the league in goals (53), assists (63) and points (116) with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.