Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Jeff Petry on One-Year Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Jeff Petry on a one-year contract.

“Jeff is a skilled, puck-moving defenseman who can contribute quality veteran leadership to our lineup,” said Zito. “We are excited that he will join us to supplement our exciting core.”

Petry, 37, skated in 44 games with the Detroit Red Wings in 2024-25, producing eight points (1-7-8).

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound native of Ann Arbor, MI has competed in 981 career games across 15 NHL seasons between the Edmonton Oilers (2010-11 to 2014-15), Montreal Canadiens (2014-15 to 2021-22), Pittsburgh Penguins (2022-23) and Detroit Red Wings (2023-24 to 2024-25), amassing 385 points (96-289-385) and 404 penalty minutes.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Petry posted 13 points (5-8-13) in 48 career playoff games, helping Montreal reach the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

Petry also skated in 51 American Hockey League (AHL) games between the Springfield Falcons (2009-10) and Oklahoma City Barons (2010-11 to 2011-12), registering 28 points (7-21-28).

Prior to his professional career, Petry played three seasons (2007-08 to 2009-10) with the Michigan State University Spartans (NCAA), compiling 67 points (9-58-67) in 118 games. He served as alternate captain in his second year at Michigan State before being named captain in his third season. He was elected to the NCAA (CCHA) Second All-Star Team and NCAA (West) Second All-American Team in the 2009-10 season.

On the international stage, Petry has represented the United States at the 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2024 IIHF World Championship, earning a bronze medal with the team in 2013.

Petry was originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round (45th overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

