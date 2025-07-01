Granlund signs 3-year contract with Ducks

Mikael Granlund signed a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 33-year-old forward had 66 points (22 goals, 44 assists) in 83 regular-season games for the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars last season, including 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 31 games with Dallas after he was acquired in a trade on Feb. 1.

Granlund had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"A good spot. I liked being here," Granlund said of his time with the Stars on May 30. "I felt like I was valued and trusted, so that's the biggest thing is I really want to be in a place where I really matter. That's a big thing for me.

"It's always a big thing. There's a lot of different factors that goes into [contract decisions]. But being in a team that has an actual chance to win something, that's what everybody is looking for."

Selected by the Minnesota Wild with the No. 9 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, Granlund has 610 points (179 goals, 431 assists) in 902 regular-season games for the Wild, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sharks and Stars and 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 77 postseason games.