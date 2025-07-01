Granlund signs 3-year contract with Ducks

Forward had 66 points with Sharks, Stars last season

mikael granlund free agent leaves

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Mikael Granlund signed a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 33-year-old forward had 66 points (22 goals, 44 assists) in 83 regular-season games for the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars last season, including 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 31 games with Dallas after he was acquired in a trade on Feb. 1.

Granlund had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"A good spot. I liked being here," Granlund said of his time with the Stars on May 30. "I felt like I was valued and trusted, so that's the biggest thing is I really want to be in a place where I really matter. That's a big thing for me.

"It's always a big thing. There's a lot of different factors that goes into [contract decisions]. But being in a team that has an actual chance to win something, that's what everybody is looking for."

Selected by the Minnesota Wild with the No. 9 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, Granlund has 610 points (179 goals, 431 assists) in 902 regular-season games for the Wild, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sharks and Stars and 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 77 postseason games.

Latest News

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Vladar signs 2-year, $6.7 million contract with Flyers

McLeod signs 4-year, $20 million contract with Sabres

Smith, Saad each signs 1-year, $2 million contract to remain with Golden Knights

Jeannot signs 5-year, $17 million contract with Bruins

Fantasy spin on free agent signings with EDGE stats

Foerster could miss start of Flyers season due to elbow infection

Nedeljkovic traded to Sharks by Penguins

Allen signs 5-year, $9 million contract to remain with Devils

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL free agency live blog

Provorov signs 7-year, $59.5 million contract with Blue Jackets

Klingberg signs 1-year, $4 million contract with Sharks

Schmidt signs 3-year, $10.5 million contract with Mammoth

Marchand signs 6-year, $31.5 million contract with Panthers

Perry signs 1-year, $3.5 million contract with Kings

Bedard, Blackhawks ‘are talking’ new contract, GM says 

Eller signs 1-year, $1.25 million contract with Senators