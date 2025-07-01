Devils Sign Dadonov to 1-Year Contract | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Evgenii Dadonov on a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1,000,000 with earnable performance bonuses available. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Dadonov, 36, spent parts of the last three seasons, since 2022-23, with the Dallas Stars after the Montreal Canadiens traded him to Dallas on February 26, 2023. Dadonov later signed a two-year contract with Dallas on June 27, 2023, and earned 78 career points (35g-43a) in 154 regular-season games with the team. The 5’11”, 190lbs. forward recorded 40 points (20g-20a) in 80 games last season, which ranked sixth on Dallas. He also chipped in five power-play goals and two game-winners.

A native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Dadonov started his NHL career with the Florida Panthers in 2009-10. He spent parts of six seasons in two stints with Florida, 2009-10 to 2011-12 and 2017-18 to 2019-20. The left-handed shot recorded 202 career points (91g-111a) in 280 regular-season games with the Panthers. His career goal total and 26 career power-play goals both rank in the top 20 all-time in Florida’s franchise history, while his 111 career assists rank 22nd all-time for the team’s franchise history.

Dadonov has totaled 361 career NHL points (163g-198a) in 617 career regular-season games, while playing for Florida, Ottawa, Vegas, Montreal and Dallas. He recorded a career-high 28 goals and 42 assists for 70 points with Florida in 2018-19. He also carries Stanley Cup Playoff experience, after playing in 55 career postseason contests. Dadonov played in the last three postseasons with Dallas and one with Florida in 2019-20, while helping the Stars advance to three consecutive Western Conference Finals. He’s earned 22 career points (8g-14a) in 55 postseason contests.

Born on March 12, 1989, Florida drafted Dadonov in the third round, 71st overall, in the 2007 NHL Draft. Dadonov has represented his home country of Russia several times, which includes the International Ice Hockey Federation’s U18 World Junior Championship (WJC) in 2006-07, two appearances at the WJC (2007-08 & 2008-09).