Dostal signs 5-year contract with Ducks, avoids arbitration hearing

Lukas Dostal signed a five-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 25 -year-old goalie, who avoided an arbitration hearing, announced the news on a video posted by the Ducks on X.

"Hello Ducks fans, Lukas Dostal here," he said. "Super excited to announce that I'm staying in Anaheim for another five years. I love to play in front of you and love to live in this community. We are the team on the rise and I can't wait to see you soon in Honda Center. Enjoy your summer and take care. Bye."

Dostal was 23-23-7 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in 54 games (49 starts) for Anaheim last season. His games and wins were each a career high.

"Lukas has proven he is a No. 1 goaltender and we are so pleased to get this deal done," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. "He is just entering the prime of his career with his best hockey ahead of him."

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (No. 85) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Dostal is 42-58-13 with a 3.29 GAA, .902 save percentage and two shutouts in 121 games (107 starts).

"It's a big honor," Dostal said. "I always look at myself in the mirror and always see myself being a kid from a village that has 300 people in it. It's always a good reminder that if you have a dream and you want to chase it, there's always a possibility to reach it. For me, it's a big milestone. All the work that has happened, this is kind of the reward, but there's a long way ahead of us."

Anaheim has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for seven straight seasons, but hired Joel Quenneville as coach and added veteran forwards Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund this offseason.

They also have young forwards Leo Carlsson, 20; Cutter Gauthier, 21; Mason McTavish, 22; defensemen Olen Zellweger, 21; Pavel Mintyukov, 21; and Jackson LaCombe, 24; and 19-year-old forward prospect Beckett Sennecke, who was the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

"I really trust the young core that we have here," Dostal said. "I really believe it's going to be a very exciting time to be a Ducks fan in the future."

NHL.com independent correspondent Dan Arritt contributed to this report