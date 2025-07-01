Van Riemsdyk signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Red Wings

36-year-old forward had 36 points for Blue Jackets last season

JVR signs with DET

© Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

James van Riemsdyk signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old forward had 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 71 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season.

The No. 2 pick by the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2007 NHL Draft, van Riemsdyk has 665 points (327 goals, 338 assists) in 1,082 regular-season games for the Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and Blue Jackets and 36 points (21 goals, 15 assists) in 82 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Red Wings signed the No. 1 pick of the 2007 draft, forward Patrick Kane, to a one-year, $3 million contract Monday.

