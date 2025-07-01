Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Brandon Bussi on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Owned a 15-14-4 record with a .907 save percentage in AHL in 2024-25

SIGNED_Bussi_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Brandon Bussi on a one-year, two-way contract.

Bussi, 27, appeared in 33 games with the American Hockey League (AHL) Providence Bruins in 2024-25, posting a 15-14-4 record, a .907 save percentage and a 2.77 goals against average. His five shutouts in the 2024-25 campaign tied for third most among AHL netminders.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound native of Sound Beach, NY has played in 111 career AHL games all with the Providence Bruins (2021-22 to 2024-25), earning a 63-31-13 regular season record. In the 2022-23 season, Bussi was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and appeared in the AHL All-Star Game as a member of the Atlantic Division. He also backstopped Boston’s ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, in four games during the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his professional career, Bussi appeared in 77 games over three seasons of collegiate hockey with Western Michigan University (NCAA) from 2019-20 to 2021-22. Among goaltenders with at least 35 games played in the 2021-22 NCAA season, Bussi’s .912 save percentage ranked 10th in the nation.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).

News Feed

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Nolan Foote on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Territory Talk: Panthers Lock Up Key Players (Ep. 362)

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk on a Two-Year, Entry Level Contract

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Tomas Nosek on a One-Year Contract Extension

St. Martin carrying confidence into offseason after big year in WHL

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Brad Marchand on a Six-Year Contract Extension

‘I know I belong here’: Klyvo soaking in first camp with Panthers

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Aaron Ekblad on Eight-Year Contract Extension

Q&A: Ludvig Jansson talks SHL championship, Gustav Forsling & more!

Florida Panthers Announce Sixth Annual Summer Reading Tour

Florida Panthers Announce Roster and Schedule for 2025 Development Camp

Florida Panthers Select Six Players on Day 2 of 2025 NHL Draft

Panthers add six ‘hard players’ at 2025 NHL Draft

With Bennett’s extension, ‘Benny’s Buddies’ is here to stay

‘It’s going to be a fun ride’: Bennett ready to chase more Cups with Panthers

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Sam Bennett on Eight-Year Contract Extension

Florida Panthers Acquire Two Draft Picks from the Washington Capitals

Florida Panthers Acquire Goaltender Daniil Tarasov