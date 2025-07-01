Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Brandon Bussi on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Brandon Bussi on a one-year, two-way contract.

Bussi, 27, appeared in 33 games with the American Hockey League (AHL) Providence Bruins in 2024-25, posting a 15-14-4 record, a .907 save percentage and a 2.77 goals against average. His five shutouts in the 2024-25 campaign tied for third most among AHL netminders.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound native of Sound Beach, NY has played in 111 career AHL games all with the Providence Bruins (2021-22 to 2024-25), earning a 63-31-13 regular season record. In the 2022-23 season, Bussi was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and appeared in the AHL All-Star Game as a member of the Atlantic Division. He also backstopped Boston’s ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, in four games during the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his professional career, Bussi appeared in 77 games over three seasons of collegiate hockey with Western Michigan University (NCAA) from 2019-20 to 2021-22. Among goaltenders with at least 35 games played in the 2021-22 NCAA season, Bussi’s .912 save percentage ranked 10th in the nation.

