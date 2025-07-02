Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Jack Studnicka on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

29-year-old ranked third among Ontario (AHL) skaters this season with 29 assists

By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Jack Studnicka on a one-year, two-way contract.

Studnicka, 26, appeared in 72 games with the Los Angeles Kings American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Ontario Reign, amassing 45 points (16-29-45) in 2024-25. His 29 assists ranked third among Ontario (AHL) skaters this season.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Windsor, Ont., has skated in 107 career National Hockey League (NHL) games over five seasons between the Boston Bruins (2019-20 to 2022-23), Vancouver Canucks (2022-23 to 2023-24) and San Jose Sharks (2023-24), producing 16 points (6-10-16).

Studnicka has amassed 162 career AHL points in 225 games with the Providence Bruins (2017-18 to 2021-22), Abbotsford Canucks (2023-24), San Jose Barracuda (2023-24) and Ontario Reign (2024-25). He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL-All Star Game in 2019-20.

Prior to his professional career, Studnicka played in five seasons with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Oshawa Generals (2015-16 to 2018-19) and Niagara IceDogs (2018-19). He served as captain of Oshawa from 2017-18 to 2018-19. He won the OHL Gold Cup Silver Medal in 2014-15.

On the international stage, Studnicka has represented Canada at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship and the 2019 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

Studnicka was originally selected by the Boston Bruins in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

