Sabres sign Justin Danforth to 2-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed free-agent forward Justin Danforth to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.8 million, the team announced Wednesday.

Danforth, 32, has played 183 career NHL games across the last four seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In 2024-25, he totaled 21 points (9+12) in 61 games, averaging 14:16 of ice time. His 126 hits, a career high, ranked fourth on the Blue Jackets. And with Danforth on the ice at 5-on-5, Columbus controlled 51 percent of expected goals and 54 percent of high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick.

In 2023-24, Danforth logged career highs in games played (71), assists (16) and points (26), with his 10 goals matching his total as a rookie in 2021-22.

The Oshawa, Ontario, native went undrafted and played four college seasons at Sacred Heart University. Following his NCAA career, Danforth played 20 games with the Rochester Americans, the Sabres’ AHL affiliate, between the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. He’s totaled 64 points (31+33) in his 183 NHL games.