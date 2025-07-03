Orlov signs 2-year, $13 million contract with Sharks

Defenseman had 28 points in 76 games for Hurricanes last season

Orlov_CAR_skating

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Dmitry Orlov signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $6.5 million.

The 33-year-old defenseman had 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) in 76 regular-season for the Carolina Hurricanes last season and four assists in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Dmitry is a strong, two-way defenseman who brings physicality and versatility on the ice," Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. "He has a wealth of NHL experience, both in the regular season and playoffs, and his Stanley Cup championship pedigree is a valuable addition to our team. We are happy to have him."

Orlov is the second veteran defenseman to join the Sharks this week. They signed John Klingberg to a one-year, $4 million contract Tuesday.

Selected by the Washington Capitals in the second round (No. 55) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Orlov has 327 points (76 goals, 251 assists) in 867 regular-season games for the Capitals, Boston Bruins and Hurricanes and 41 points (four goals, 37 assists) in 107 playoff games.

Orlov won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

