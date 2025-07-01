RELEASE: Oilers sign Tomkins to two-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have signed goaltender Matt Tomkins to a two-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $775,000.

Tomkins (6'4", 191 lbs.) dressed in 26 games for the AHL's Syracuse Crunch last season, sporting a 12-10-5 record with a 2.55 GAA, .907 SV% and three shutouts.

Originally a seventh-round selection of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2012 (199th overall), the 31-year-old Edmonton native has seen action in 91 AHL games over six season with Rockford and Syracuse with a career record of 38-42-11, including a 2.86 GAA, .901 SV% and four shutouts.

Tomkins made six NHL appearances in 2023-24 with the Tamp Bay Lightning (3-2-1, 3.33 GAA, .892 SV%). He also represented Canada at the 2022 Olympics, making three appearances (2-1-0, 1.01 GAA, .963 SV%, one shutout).