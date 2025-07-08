Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Lukas Cormier to One-Year Contract

VEGAS (July 8, 2025): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 8, that the team has signed defenseman Lukas Cormier to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

Cormier, 23, played in 19 AHL games for the Henderson Silver Knights last season, producing nine assists. Cormier spent the previous two seasons in Henderson, where he has skated in a total of 139 contests, collecting 64 points (14 G, 50 A) in three years. The defenseman has played in two NHL games, both with Vegas, and recorded an assist during his debut on Jan. 4, 2024, as part of a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena. Before turning pro, the native of Sainte-Marie-De-Kent, New Brunswick spent four seasons in the QMJHL with the Charlottetown Islanders and became the first-ever player to win the Emile Bouchard Trophy twice, given annually to the league’s top defenseman. Cormier was drafted by the Golden Knights in the third round (68th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Lukas Cormier, Defenseman

Birthplace: Sainte-Marie-De-Kent, NB

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190 lbs.

Age: 23

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Played in 19 AHL games last season with the Henderson Silver Knights, posting nine assists

Over past three years, has gained experience in a total of 139 AHL games, recording 64 points (14 G, 50 A)

Has played in two NHL games, both with the Golden Knights, and recorded an assist in his debut on Jan. 4, 2024, as part of a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders

Spent parts of four seasons with the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL, producing 207 points (70 G, 137 A) in 208 games

Only defenseman all-time in the QMJHL to win the Emile Bouchard Trophy twice, awarded annually to the league’s best defenseman

Drafted by the Golden Knights in the third round (68th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.