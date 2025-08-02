Robertson signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs, avoids arbitration hearing

Nicholas Robertson signed a one-year contract worth $1.825 million with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, avoiding an arbitration hearing.

The 23-year-old forward had 22 points for the Maple Leafs last season, including an NHL career-high 15 goals. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in three Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Robertson was the lone restricted free agent among the 11 players who filed for salary arbitration who remained without a contract. The date of his scheduled hearing was not announced.

Selected by Toronto in the second round (No. 53) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Robertson has 56 points (32 goals, 24 assists) in 156 regular-season games and three points (two goals, one assist) in 13 playoff games.