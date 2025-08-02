Robertson signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs, avoids arbitration hearing

Forward had 22 points for Toronto last season

Robertson TOR signs 1 year contract

© Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Nicholas Robertson signed a one-year contract worth $1.825 million with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, avoiding an arbitration hearing.

The 23-year-old forward had 22 points for the Maple Leafs last season, including an NHL career-high 15 goals. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in three Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Robertson was the lone restricted free agent among the 11 players who filed for salary arbitration who remained without a contract. The date of his scheduled hearing was not announced.

Selected by Toronto in the second round (No. 53) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Robertson has 56 points (32 goals, 24 assists) in 156 regular-season games and three points (two goals, one assist) in 13 playoff games.

Related Content

Robertson among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Maple Leafs add Maccelli, Joshua after trading Marner to Golden Knights

Joshua traded to Maple Leafs by Canucks for draft pick

Cowan says landing spot on Maple Leafs roster this season 'is up to me'

Latest News

Laferriere signs 3-year, $12.3 million contract with Kings

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Robertson among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Celebrini, Bedard invited to attend Canada Olympic camp

Fantasy hockey breakout candidates for 2025-26

Inside look at Boston Bruins

Canada returnees determined to ‘be better’ at 2026 World Junior Championship

3 questions facing Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Boston Bruins

2025 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 6

Jeremy Brodeur seeking to blaze own trail as NHL goalie, thanks to 3ICE

Misa ready for big role with Canada at World Juniors after prior snub

Stiga aims to produce more big moments for U.S. in bid for World Juniors 3-peat

Lindstrom 'learned so much' from Blue Jackets to prep for NHL future

Ritchie eager to seize ‘opportunity that’s there’ with Islanders

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26