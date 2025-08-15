Hamonic signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Red Wings

Defenseman had 7 points in 59 games with Senators last season

Travis Hamonic FA

© Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Travis Hamonic signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

The 34-year-old defenseman had seven points (one goal, six assists) in 59 regular-season games for the Ottawa Senators last season. He had 92 blocked shots and averaged 17:04 of ice time per game.

Selected by the New York Islanders in the second round (No. 53) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Hamonic has 242 points (53 goals, 189 assists) in 900 regular-season games for the Islanders, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Senators and four points (one goal, three assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"I think it's maybe something that I'll appreciate when I'm a little bit older, to know that I played 15 years and 900 games," Hamonic said after the season. "And that is, I guess, a lot. I just try to be grateful for it all.

"I think every guy, even when they're retired, 70-years-old, wants to play, right? So, I think the hunger inside of a player to play is always there. You always want to play, that's the thing. But we'll cross that bridge when we get there. The motivation still burns deeply."

