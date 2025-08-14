Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Mike Benning on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Mike Benning on a one-year, two-way contract.

Benning, 23, skated in 54 games with Florida’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, in 2024-25 posting 32 points (9-23-32), the second most among Checkers blueliners. He also contributed nine points (5-4-9) across 18 postseason games to help the Checkers reach the Calder Cup Final.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta has appeared in 126 career AHL games with the Checkers over the past two seasons, amassing 58 points (18-40-58).

Prior to his professional career, Benning appeared in 101 total games over three NCAA seasons for the Denver Pioneers (2020-21 to 2022-23), registering 83 points (31-52-83). He scored the game-winning goal in the 2022 NCAA National Championship game to secure the Pioneers their ninth title, and he was named the 2022 Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player.

Benning was originally selected by Florida in the fourth round (95th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

