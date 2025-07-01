Vladar signs 2-year, $6.7 million contract with Flyers

Dan Vladar signed a two-year, $6.7 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $3.35 million.

The 27-year-old goalie was 12-11-6 with a 2.80 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and two shutouts in 30 games (29 starts) for the Calgary Flames last season.

Selected by the Boston Bruins in the third round (No. 75) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Vladar is 49-34-16 with a 3.00 GAA, .895 save percentage and four shutouts in 105 regular-season games (95 starts) for the Bruins and Flames and has appeared in two Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Flyers also signed forward Christian Dvorak to one-year, $5.4 million contract on Tuesday. The 29-year-old had 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 82 games for the Montreal Canadiens last season and two goals in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (No. 58) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Dvorak has 249 points (105 goals, 144 assists) in 534 regular-season games for the Coyotes and Canadiens and five points (four goals, one assist) in 14 playoff games.