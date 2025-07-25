Tsyplakov signs 2-year contract with Islanders, avoids arbitration hearing

Forward had 35 points in first NHL season

nyi_tsyplakov_deal

© Ben Jackson/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Maxim Tsyplakov signed a two-year contract with the New York Islanders on Friday, avoiding an arbitration hearing. Financial terms of the contract were not released.

The 26-year-old forward had 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) in 77 games last season. It was the most points by an Islanders rookie since Mathew Barzal had 85 points (22 goals, 63 assists) in 82 games in 2017-18.

Tsyplakov signed with the Islanders as an undrafted free agent May 16, 2024. He had played the previous seven seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League.

