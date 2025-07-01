Faksa signs 3-year, $6 million contract to return to Stars

Radek Faksa signed a three-year, $6 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2 million.

The 31-year-old forward had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 70 regular-season games for the St. Louis Blues last season and five points (one goal, four assists) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He previously played nine seasons with the Stars from 2015-24 prior to being traded to the Blues on July 2, 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Radek back to Dallas," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "We know that he can be not only an important depth piece for our team on the ice, but a mentor to our young players off it. Between his work ethic and his efforts in the community, he has always been the consummate professional, and we know that he will be able to seamlessly step back into our dressing room."

Selected by Dallas in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Faksa has 215 points (94 goals, 121 assists) in 708 regular-season games for the Stars and Blues and 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 86 playoff games.

The Stars also signed forward Colin Blackwell to a two-year, $1.55 million contract ($775,000 average annual value).

The 32-year-old had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 63 regular-season games and one goal in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Stars last season.

"It's definitely an exciting time here with this group of guys and what the future holds for me, I don't know," Blackwell said on May 30."I would love to be a part of it. Guess [I'll] find out a little bit more in the next couple of days, end of year meetings, talking, seeing what people think. I've loved it here, I've enjoyed my time."

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round (No. 194) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Blackwell has 91 points (41 goals, 50 assists) in 298 regular-season games for the Nashville Predators, New York Rangers, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks and Stars and has and three points (two goals, one assist) in 18 playoff games.

"Colin was a valuable part of our forward depth last season, and we are excited to have him back with our organization," Nill said. "His versatility on the ice and reliability on the penalty kill makes him a valuable asset to our team, and we are looking forward to seeing him on the ice in the Victory Green this year."