Cholowski Re-Signs with Devils | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has re-signed defenseman Dennis Cholowski to a one-year, one-way contract worth $775,000. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Cholowski, 27, was initially acquired by the Devils from the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Adam Beckman on March 7, 2025. He finished the season in New Jersey, playing six regular season games and two Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

Prior to the trade, Cholowski split the season with New York (33 games, 3g-7a, 12:48 TOI, per game, 30 blocks) and its American Hockey League affiliate in Bridgeport (six games, 1g).

Cholowski played parts of three seasons with Detroit (2018-19 to 2020-21) and then was claimed by Seattle in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Washington claimed the left-handed shot off waivers in October of 2021, but Seattle later reacquired him off waivers from Washington on Feb. 9, 2022. Cholowski has recorded 40 career points (13g-27a) and logged a career-high seven goals and nine assists for 16 points during his rookie season with Detroit.

He has played in 156 career NHL games (13g-27a-40pts, 38 PIM) with Detroit, Seattle, Washington, NY Islanders and New Jersey. Cholowski made his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings on October 4, 2018, against Columbus. The 6’2”, 210lbs. defenseman tallied his first NHL point, a goal, in his NHL debut.

Born on February 15, 1998, in Langley, British Columbia, the Red Wings selected Cholowski with the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.