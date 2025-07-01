Jeannot signs 5-year, $17 million contract with Bruins

28-year-old forward had 13 points in 67 games for Kings last season

tanner jeannot signs 5 year contact with BOS

By NHL.com
Tanner Jeannot signed a five-year, $17 million contract with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $3.4 million.

The 28-year-old forward had 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 67 regular-season games for the Los Angeles Kings last season but did not play after March 25 because of a lower-body injury.

Signed by the Nashville Predators as an undrafted free agent on April 2, 2018, Jeannot has 93 points (49 goals, 44 assists) in 294 regular-season games for the Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Kings, and has three assists in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

