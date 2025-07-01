Drouin signs 2-year contract with Islanders

Jonathan Drouin signed a two-year contract with the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Financial terms were not released.

The 30-year-old forward had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 43 regular-season games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and three assists in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"We wanted to bring in a bit of talent up front, especially to help the power play," Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said. "And that's what Jonathan Drouin is going to do. He can bring some offense. He'll play in our top six. And he's a veteran guy too, without committing to too much term."

The No. 3 pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2013 NHL Draft, Drouin has 374 points (107 goals, 267 assists) in 607 regular-season games for the Lightning, Montreal Canadiens and Avalanche and 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) in 43 playoff games.

Goalie David Rittich signed a one-year contract with the Islanders on Tuesday. The 32-year-old went 16-14-2 with a 2.84 goals-against average and .887 save percentage in 34 games (31 starts) for the Los Angeles Kings last season, the third straight season and sixth in Rittich's NHL career he played at least 20 games.

A knee injury limited goalie Semyon Varlamov to 10 games last season. He had surgery in December and said April 19 he expects to be ready for training camp.

"We just wanted to get more depth at goalie," Darche said. "You saw last year, the goalies this team used, so you never have enough goalies. [Varlamov's] rehab is going well, but we still have to prepare in case something happens. David is a veteran around the NHL. He is a very capable NHL goalie, so we're excited to have him and increase our depth in net."

Defenseman Tony DeAngelo also signed a one-year contract Tuesday, one day after defenseman Alexander Romanov signed an eight-year deal.

"We wanted to get Tony DeAngelo done," Darche said. "Tony, you saw it last year. He played really well when he came here. He can run a power play, so we're excited to bring him back at a number that makes sense for us and the term that makes sense for us."

NHL.com independent correspondent Stefen Rosner contributed to this report