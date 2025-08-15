Blue Jackets sign D Daemon Hunt to two-way contract

The veteran of 13 NHL games was acquired via trade with Minnesota in November and played 48 games with Cleveland a season ago

HUNT 16X9 V1
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Daemon Hunt to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

“Daemon Hunt is a good, young two-way defenseman that plays a smart and controlled game,” said Waddell. “His signing provides us important additional organizational depth on our blue line.”

Hunt, 23, was acquired by Columbus from the Minnesota Wild via trade on Nov. 30, 2024. He recorded one assist, nine shots on goal and 19 blocked shots in 13 games for Minnesota since making his NHL debut on Oct. 27, 2023 at Washington. He skated in one game with the club in 2024-25 and totaled 0-1-1 in 12 appearances in 2023-24. He was originally selected by the Wild in the third-round, 65th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft.

A native of Brandon, Manitoba, Hunt has notched 8-51-59 with 64 PIM and 224 shots on goal in 173 career AHL games over four seasons with the Cleveland Monsters and Iowa Wild since making his professional debut in 2020-21. He registered 2-16-18 with 21 PIM in 57 games split between Iowa and Cleveland in 2024-25. He set AHL single-season career highs in 2023-24 with 3-26-29 and 29 PIM in 51 contests with the Wild.

The 6-1, 201-pound defenseman tallied 33-61-94 and 81 PIM in 163 career games over five seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League from 2017-22. He served as club captain in his final two campaigns and set WHL career highs in 2021-22 with 17-22-39 in 46 outings. The blueliner represented Canada at the 2019 IIHF World U18 Championships and helped the country to win a silver medal at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

FULL DAEMON HUNT STATISTICS

