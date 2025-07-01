Lightning re-sign forward Gage Goncalves to a two-year contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Gage Goncalves to a two-year contract worth an AAV of $1.2 million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Goncalves, 24, made his NHL debut with the Lightning on January 11, 2024, at AMALIE Arena, logging 9:00 of time on ice in a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils. Since his debut, the Mission, British Columbia, native has appeared in 62 regular-season games with Tampa Bay. He played 60 games in his first full NHL season in 2024-25, finishing tied for the Lightning rookie lead for goals (8) and finishing first among Bolts rookies for assists (12) and points (20). Goncalves logged his first career NHL point on November 21, 2024 against the Columbus Blue Jackets and scored his first career goal on December 19, 2024 against the St. Louis Blues.

The 6-foot-1, 184-pound forward made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut with the Lightning on April 22, 2025, in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Florida Panthers and recorded an assist. Goncalves played in all five of Tampa Bay’s playoff contests and tallied four points (1-3—4), tied with Nikita Kucherov for the second-most points among Lightning skaters. He also ranked second among Lightning forwards for hits with 15.

Goncalves was originally selected by Tampa Bay, 62nd overall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.