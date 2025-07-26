Soderblom signs 2-year contract with Blackhawks, avoids arbitration hearing

Arvid Soderblom signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, avoiding an arbitration hearing. It has an average annual value of $2.75 million.

The 25-year-old goalie was 10-18-7 with a 3.18 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in an NHL career-high 36 games (33 starts) with the Blackhawks last season.

Signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2021, Soderblom is 17-52-11 with a 3.55 GAA and .889 save percentage in 86 NHL games (77 starts).