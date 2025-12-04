McDonagh signs 3-year, $12.3 million contract with Lightning

2-time Stanley Cup winning defenseman to get $4.1 million annually

Ryan McDonagh for contract 12425

© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Ryan McDonagh signed a three-year, $12.3 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.1 million and begins next season.

The 36-year-old defenseman, who is an alternate captain for the Lightning, has six points (three goals, three assists) in 15 games this season and is playing an average of 20:10 per game, third among Tampa Bay defensemen behind Victor Hedman (22:36) and J.J. Moser (21:33).

In two separate stints with the Lightning, McDonagh has 136 points (27 goals, 109 assists) and a plus-118 rating in 364 regular-season games. He led the NHL with a plus-43 rating last season.

A two-time Stanley Cup winner with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, McDonagh has 26 points (two goals, 24 assists) in 94 playoff games for the Lightning. His plus-16 postseason rating is second in team history.

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the No. 12 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, McDonagh has 426 points (83 goals, 343 assists) and a plus-290 rating, most among active defensemen, in 1,025 regular-season games with the New York Rangers, Lightning and Nashville Predators and 68 points (12 goals, 56 assists) in 196 playoff games.

McDonagh played for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and is in consideration to play for Team USA in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He played for the United States in the 2014 Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Latest News

Peterka has 4 points, Mammoth score 7 in shutout of Ducks

Leonard has 4 points, Capitals score 7 against Sharks for 6th straight win

Caufield extends point streak to 9, lifts Canadiens past Jets in shootout

Flyers score 3 goals in under 1 minute, cruise past Sabres

Bertuzzi provides net-front presence for Blackhawks, getting rewarded

2026 NHL Draft: Villeneuve modeling game after Canadiens' Hutson

Seider thriving for Red Wings, excited for Olympics with Germany

Super 16: Jarvis, Hagel, Wallstedt among players with strong cases for Olympics 

Bennett turned hobby 'for fun' into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame career

NCAA notebook: Tracy of Minnesota State among top undrafted goalies to watch this season

Oettinger makes 30 saves, Stars shut out Devils

Greatest Save Candidate: Oettinger makes point-blank save… twice

NHL Status Report: Doughty 'hopeful' to return for Kings on Thursday

Seguin likely out for season for Stars with ACL injury

Canadiens honor Markov with pregame ceremony

Devils honor Dillon after 1,000th NHL game

Ovechkin, Capitals honor Kopitar after final matchup

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today