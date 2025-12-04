McDonagh signs 3-year, $12.3 million contract with Lightning

Ryan McDonagh signed a three-year, $12.3 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.1 million and begins next season.

The 36-year-old defenseman, who is an alternate captain for the Lightning, has six points (three goals, three assists) in 15 games this season and is playing an average of 20:10 per game, third among Tampa Bay defensemen behind Victor Hedman (22:36) and J.J. Moser (21:33).

In two separate stints with the Lightning, McDonagh has 136 points (27 goals, 109 assists) and a plus-118 rating in 364 regular-season games. He led the NHL with a plus-43 rating last season.

A two-time Stanley Cup winner with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, McDonagh has 26 points (two goals, 24 assists) in 94 playoff games for the Lightning. His plus-16 postseason rating is second in team history.

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the No. 12 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, McDonagh has 426 points (83 goals, 343 assists) and a plus-290 rating, most among active defensemen, in 1,025 regular-season games with the New York Rangers, Lightning and Nashville Predators and 68 points (12 goals, 56 assists) in 196 playoff games.

McDonagh played for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and is in consideration to play for Team USA in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He played for the United States in the 2014 Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.