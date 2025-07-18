Ducks Sign Helleson to Two-Year Contract

Helleson led all NHL rookie defensemen in plus/minus, was second in points and assists in 2024-25

The Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Drew Helleson to a two-year contract through the 2026-27 NHL season.

Helleson, 24 (3/26/01), recorded 4-9=13 points with a +6 rating and 47 penalty minutes (PIM) in 56 games with Anaheim in 2024-25. Helleson led all NHL rookie defensemen in plus/minus (+6) and shorthanded time on ice (54:32), while he ranked second in points and assists, was tied for second in goals and third in total time on ice (915:40). Among all NHL rookies, his +6 rating was tied for seventh.

The 6-3, 213-pound defenseman has earned 5-9=14 points with a +6 rating in 59 career NHL games with Anaheim, making his NHL debut in 2022-23 while recording his first NHL goal and point April 11, 2023 vs. Vancouver (Thatcher Demko). Helleson has also appeared in 153 career AHL contests with the San Diego, earning 9-29=38 points and 121 PIM.

A native of Farmington, Minn., Helleson represented Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, recording one assist in three tournament contests. He helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, scoring 2-2=4 points with a +9 rating in seven games while co-leading all tournament defensemen in goals. He also helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2018 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and bronze at the 2019 U-18 World Championship.

Acquired by Anaheim from Colorado with a 2023 second-round selection for Josh Manson, Helleson collected 9-37=46 points with a +26 rating in 82 career NCAA games with Boston College from 2019-22.

