Ehlers signs 6-year, $51 million contract with Hurricanes

Nikolaj Ehlers signed a six-year, $51 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $8.5 million.

The 29-year-old forward, who was an unrestricted free agent, had 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 69 regular-season games for the Winnipeg Jets last season and seven points (five goals, two assists) in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Nikolaj was the top free agent available on July 1, and we are proud that he's chosen to make Carolina his home," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. "He’s a highly-skilled winger who can really skate and will fit very well with our forward group."

Selected by Winnipeg in the first round (No. 9) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Ehlers has 520 points (225 goals, 295 assists) in 674 regular-season games and 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 45 playoff games.

Ehlers also was one of the first six players named to Denmark's team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, a group that also includes Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen.

"The business side of the game is unfortunate sometimes, but it's something that has to take care of itself," Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck said of Ehlers and his contract situation on May 20. "He's an awesome guy to be around and it's been such a pleasure watching him grow his game, not only on the ice but off the ice as well, and watching him become the guy he is. He's such a big part of this family and the heart and soul of a lot of things we do here. Not only does he bring it on the ice, but just around the rink he's a pleasure to be around. You know he's going to have your back no matter what you're going though. He's a big part of the group and the business side is up to him and his group coming up."