Rangers Agree to Terms with Brendan Brisson

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brendan Brisson on a one-year contract extension.

Brisson, 23, played in 16 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season after being acquired by the Rangers on March 6, recording two goals and four assists for six points. With Vegas in 2024-25, Brisson skated in nine games for the Golden Knights while also notching five goals and 14 assists for 19 points in 45 games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights.

The 6-0, 198-pound forward has recorded 47 goals and 61 assists for 108 points in 178 AHL games with Hartford and Henderson over the course of four seasons. In 2022-23, he set Henderson rookie records for goals (18) and points (37). Brisson has combined to play in 24 career NHL games, all with Vegas, tallying two goals and six assists for eight points. He was a member of Vegas’ taxi squad during their run to the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Internationally, the Los Angeles, California native represented Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, as well as at the 2021 World Junior Championship, where Team USA earned gold.

Brisson was originally selected by the Golden Knights in the first round, 29th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.