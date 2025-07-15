Jets sign defenceman Tyrel Bauer to a one-year, two-way contract

WINNIPEG, July 15, 2025 –The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Tyrel Bauer on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $775,000.

Bauer, 23, had two assists and 105 penalty minutes in 59 AHL games for the Manitoba Moose last season. The Cochrane, Alta. product was named the Moose winner of the 2024-25 IOA/American AHL Specialty Man of the Year for his outstanding contributions to the community. Bauer was also recognized with Manitoba’s 2024-25 EPRA Julian Klymkiw Community Service Award and Richard Bue Ultimate Teammate Award.

Bauer, Winnipeg’s sixth-round pick (164th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, has played 162 AHL games for the Moose posting 16 points (4G, 12A) and 291 PIMs.

Tyrel Bauer

Defence

Born Mar. 23, 2002 -- Cochrane, ALTA

Height 6.04 -- Weight 216 -- Shoots R

