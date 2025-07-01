Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Nolan Foote on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Nolan Foote on a one-year, two-way contract.

Foote, 24, appeared in seven games with the New Jersey Devils in 2024-25, notching an assist (0-1-1). He also skated in 53 games with New Jersey’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets, producing 39 points (18-21-39) which ranked tied for third most on the team.

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound native of Denver, CO has played in 30 career NHL games with the New Jersey Devils (2020-21 to 2024-25). He has also appeared in 191 AHL games between the Binghamton Devils (2020-21) and Utica Comets (2021-22 to 2024-25), amassing 129 points (62-67-129).

Prior to his professional career, Foote played four seasons with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2016-17 to 2019-20, captaining the team for his final junior campaign. His 36 goals in the 2018-19 season paced all Kelowna skaters.

On the international stage, Foote represented Canada at the 2020 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, recording five points (3-2-5) over seven games helping the team capture gold at the tournament.

Foote was selected by Tampa Bay in the first round (27th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

