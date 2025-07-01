Flames Sign Ivan Prosvetov

26-year-old goalie posted a .920 save percentage last year with CSKA Moscow of the KHL

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to a one-year contract.

Prosvetov, a native of Moscow, Russia, spent the 2024-25 season with CSKA Moscow of the KHL where he posted a 2.32 goals-against average, a .920 save-percentage along with four shutouts and a 20-16-2 record. He would earn KHL Goalie of the Month honors in November after posting five wins along with three shutouts. The 26-year-old would also appear in five playoff games for his club, where he recorded a .918 save-percentage and a 2.90 goals-against average.

The 6’5” backstop has 24 games of NHL experience to his credit split between the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche between 2021-2024. He was a fourth-round pick (114th overall) by Arizona in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Term: One-year, one-way
AAV: $950,000

Born: Moscow, RUS Date: March 5, 1999
Height: 6’5” Weight: 200-lbs.
Catches: Left
Draft: ARI - fourth round pick (144th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

