Parker Ford signs two-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $812,500

WINNIPEG, July 18, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Parker Ford on a two-year, two-way contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $812,500.

Ford, 24, made his NHL debut for the Jets last season and scored in his first game against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 30/25. The Wakefield, R.I. native played three games in the NHL and had one goal and two penalty minutes. Ford also skated in 41 AHL games for the Manitoba Moose last season, recording 21 points (14G, 7A) and 36 PIMs.

Ford, an undrafted free agent who signed with Winnipeg in 2023, has played 121 AHL regular season games for the Moose posting 66 points (34G, 32A) and 97 PIMs. He has added one goal and four PIMs in seven playoff games for Manitoba.