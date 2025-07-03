Jets sign forward Mason Shaw to a one-year, two-way contract

Shaw's contract has an average annual value in the NHL of $775,000.

By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, July 3, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Mason Shaw on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $775,000.

Shaw, 26, had 37 points (17G, 20A) and 114 penalty minutes in 72 games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose last season. The Lloydminster, Alta. native led the Moose in points (37), while his 17 goals and 114 penalty minutes were each second on the team.

Shaw, a fourth-round pick (97th overall) by the Minnesota Wild in the 2017 NHL Draft, has posted 20 points (8G, 12A) and 118 PIMs in 82 career NHL games for the Wild. He has also played 269 career AHL games for the Iowa Wild and Manitoba recording 158 points (60G, 98A) and 327 PIMs. Shaw added 13 points (9G, 4A) and 18 PIMs in 12 playoff games for the AHL Wild.

Mason Shaw

Centre

Born Nov. 3, 1998 -- Wainwright, ALTA

Height 5.10 -- Weight 184 -- Shoots L

