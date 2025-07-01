Sharks sign forward Adam Gaudette 

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Adam Gaudette to a two-year contract worth $4 million ($2 million AAV).

Gaudette, 28, recorded 26 points (19 goals, seven assists) in 81 games last season for the Ottawa Senators. His 19 goals and 81 games were a career best, and recorded his second-best point total in a single season. By the end of the season, Gaudette was sixth on the team in goals, and scored the first goal of the game eight times which led the Senators and ranked tied for sixth among all skaters.

Over the course of his NHL career, Gaudette has appeared in 301 NHL games, scoring 96 points (46 goals, 50 assists) along with 100 penalty minutes with the Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Ottawa Senators, and St. Louis Blues. He has also spent time in the American Hockey League, appearing in 148 games, scoring 134 points (77 goals, 57 assists).

Prior to his professional career, Gaudette played for Northeastern University, appearing in three seasons for the college. He scored 142 points (68 goals, 74 assists) in 116 career games, setting career bests in his final year in the 2017-18 season with 30 goals, 30 assists and 60 points. That year, he led the entire NCAA in goals and points, and was named for several awards including winning the Hobey Baker Award and USA College Player of the Year, along with the NCAA East First All-American Team, Hockey East First All-Star team, Hockey East Player of the Year, Hockey East Three Stars Award, and the New England Most Valuable Player.

Internationally, he has represented Team USA at the 2022 World Championships, scoring eight points (six goals, two assists) in 10 games.

The six-foot-one 187-pound native of Braintree, MA, was originally selected by Vancouver in the 2015 NHL Draft (fifth round, 149th overall).