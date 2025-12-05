Stamkos scores in OT, Predators rally to hand Panthers 4th straight loss

Stamkos one-timed Ryan O’Reilly’s pass in the low slot just after Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky slid into the net, which came off its moorings.

O’Reilly had a goal and an assist for the Predators (10-13-4) who have won four of their past five games. Juuse Saros made 30 saves.

Carter Verhaeghe scored for the Panthers (12-12-2), who have lost four straight overall and five in a row at home. Bobrovsky made 27 saves.

Florida’s home losing streak is its longest since it lost eight straight here from Feb. 6-March 5, 2020.

O’Reilly tied it 1-1 at 13:41 of the third period, scoring at the left post on the rebound of a sharp-angled shot from Michael Bunting.

Verhaeghe gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 16:26 of the first period to finish a 2-on-1 with Sam Bennett. Verhaeghe drove to the net, settled a lead pass from Bennett and sent the puck into an open left side.

Verhaeghe missed Florida’s 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday for the birth of his first child.

His goal came 13 seconds after Bobrovsky stopped Matthew Wood from the slot on a breakaway.

Saros made 16 saves in the second period with the Panthers going 0-for-4 on the power play.

Nashville appeared to tie the score at 1:49 of the third when Erik Haula jammed at a rebound in front, but a video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room determined that the puck did not cross the goal line.

The Predators outshot the Panthers 12-3 in the third.