Allen signs 5-year, $9 million contract to remain with Devils

Jake Allen signed a five-year, $9 million contract to remain with the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $1.8 million.

The 34-year-old goalie, who was an unrestricted free agent, was 13-16-1 with a 2.66 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and four shutouts in 31 games (29 starts) for the Devils last season. He did not play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"I think from the get-go at the end of the season, the ideal world would be to find a way to get something to work with Jersey and it took a little bit of time," Allen said. "Obviously, it's the business. There's no ill will. It's just business and we found a way to make it work. And obviously, for my year-and-a-half, I guess, spent with the Devils, opened my eyes, really, to something that little bit unsure of coming in.

"It's a good organization, great group of guys, headed in the right direction and that was important for me ... to be on a good team and I had that here in Jersey. The setup for my family was great. Obviously that's a major influencer for me. It just checked a lot of boxes. I'm glad to be able to finish my career here."

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round (No. 34) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Allen is 208-184-43 with a 2.76 GAA, .908 save percentage and 28 shutouts in 460 regular-season games (436 starts) for the Devils, Montreal Canadiens and Blues. He is 11-12 with a 2.06 GAA and .924 save percentage in 29 playoff games (23 starts).

Allen won the Stanely Cup with the Blues in 2019.

"My situation in Jersey was good," Allen said. "It's been good since the get-go. It's been good last year with my family on the ice, off the ice, and checked all the boxes for me. So really wanted to, if I wasn't going to be in Jersey, stay on the East Coast. ... 'Fitzy' [general manager Tom Fitzgerald] and the organization is great to me since I came there. They've held their word and when I came there, he's tried to say he wanted to extend my career and found a way to do that and then do it in Jersey. So really excited for the next chapter."

